ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Another arrest has been made in connection to a 2022 grab-&-go robbery at an Abilene jewelry store.

Emmanuel Shaft Thompson Jr., also known as “Little E” from Waco, was booked into the Taylor County Jail last Friday, December 29, 2023. He is accused of Felony Engagement in an Organized Criminal Act in the third degree and Theft of Property in the second degree, in connection to the September 8, 2022 jewelry heist.

Thompson is accused of being part of a group that had been ‘casing’ at least five local jewelry stores leading up to the robbery at Zales in the Mall of Abilene. The Abilene Police Department told KTAB/KRBC around $24,000 worth of jewelry was taken from multiple jewlers in town. His job in theses heists, as per court documents, were takin three diamond rings.

On the day, police were able to arrest six of the group members. Additional arrests could be made in connection to the robberies.

For now, Thompson is being held in the Taylor County Jail on a $200,000 bond.