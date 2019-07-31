Police Chief: Non-homeless man makes $1,000 a weekend begging at Abilene intersection

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police Chief Stan Standridge is making the public aware of a man who is not homeless but still makes about $1,000 a weekend begging for charity at an Abilene intersection.

In a public Facebook post, Chief Standridge says the man, who sits in a wheelchair at Hwy 83/84 and FM 707 every weekend, is not homeless and actually lives at a southside residence.

Some citizens have expressed concern about the homeless neighbor who sits at Hwy 83/84 and FM 707. He can be seen every… Posted by Stan Standridge on Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Chief Standridge says this man also, “is not wheelchair-bound, but is instead dropped off every weekend to seek charity. “

The man answered a few questions for APD’s homeless outreach team, disclosing he makes $1,000 just working the weekend.

Instead of direct donations to people on the streets, Chief Standridge wants to encourage citizens to give money to non-profits instead, who will distribute the funds to those truly in need.

The Facebook post did not say anything about the unnamed man facing criminal charges.

KTAB and KRBC spoke to the panhandler, who said he never claimed to be homeless and that he has to beg because he doesn’t make enough money to live from his government assistance.