Police: Cisco man accused of sexually assaulting children over last several years

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Cisco Police Department (CPD) has arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting children over the last several years.

According to a social media post made by CPD Thursday afternoon, 36-year-old Joshua Reyes, of Cisco, was arrested and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The social media post says Reyes is accused of “having sexual acts” with children under 14 over the last four years.

Reyes turned himself in at the Comanche County Jail, according to Cisco police.

Cisco police say the arrest was the result of an investigation.