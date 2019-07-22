Police department asks people to hold off on criminal activity due to ‘extreme heat’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A heatwave that has spread across the county is so oppressive that the Braintree Police Department in Massachusetts asked people to hold off on criminal activity until it’s over.
“It is straight up hot as soccer balls out there. Conducting criminal activity, in this extreme heat is next level henchmen status, and also very dangerous.”
They suggested blasting the AC, watching season 3 of Stranger Things, and practice karate in your basement.
But the heat is no laughing matter.
More than half of the country saw temperatures above 90 degrees over the weekend, with heat indexes making it feel as hot as 115 degrees. At least six deaths were blamed on the excessive heat.