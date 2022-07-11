A report of a hot dog in a vehicle led to a multi-drug bust in Coleman.

COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police say a dog left in a hot car outside a Coleman store led to a multi-drug bust.

The incident happened at Dollar General on the 2300 block of Commercial Avenue Saturday.

Officers were called to the store to investigate animal cruelty after receiving a report that a dog had been left inside a hot pickup with the windows rolled up for more than 15 minutes.

Three suspects accused of forgetting the dog in the car were identified during the investigation as Charles Henry Tarver, Billy Joe Turner II, and Randy Lawrence Moody, all of Oklahoma.

Moody gave a false identification to police then fled the scene on foot, and attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

The other two suspects were taken into custody and a subsequent search of their vehicle yielded 1.8 pounds of marijuana, 130 grams of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Tarver and Turner will be charged with Class A Misdemeanor Cruelty to a Non-Livestock Animal, First Degree Felony Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone, and State Jail Felony Possession of Marijuana in a Drug Free Zone.

Moody will also be facing these charges as well as Failure to Identify and Evading Arrest or Detention.

The dog is currently being held at the City of Coleman Animal Shelter pending the outcome of the investigation, which is still ongoing.

No further information was released.