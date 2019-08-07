Police: El Paso gunman drove to officer, turned self in

EL PASO, Texas (CNN) – The alleged domestic terrorist who authorities say went on a deadly shooting rampage in El Paso is talking to police.

As the investigation continues, officials are releasing new details about the suspect’s arrest.

Authorities say Patrick Crusius surrendered to an officer after the killing spree.

El Paso police say Patrick Crusius drove up to a nearby corner where a police motorcycle officer was securing the perimeter, got out of a Honda Civic, put his hands up, and told that officer he was the shooter.

The officer, having no time to call backup, immediately handcuffed the suspect, then Texas Rangers contained the scene.

Tonight witnesses to the shooting are giving new accounts of the chaos inside the store moments earlier.

“We were running inside just screaming and I was just – I was just running towards the back and employees were holding open the doors and they told us to leave the building, and go into the containers in the back and then hide in there just in case the gunman came outside, he wouldn’t know we were back there,” witness Kianna Long said.

Daniel Flores, an employee of the store, got a horrifying glimpse of the killer, as he eyed his victims.

“He was there just to kill, like whoever crosses his path, he was gonna kill. There was no remorse. There was nothing. There was nothing. There was just pure hate,” Flores says.

A veteran FBI Swat Team leader says the shooter had the advantage over police because of the layout of the Walmart.

“Each row. The rows cascade against each other. They go perpendicular to each other. You’ve got you know, different sections. You’ve got plants on one side and electronics on the other and some of the super Walmarts have a grocery store. People could hide in there if they’re bad guys or aggressors, they could hide there,” James Gagliano, Former FBI SWAT Team Leader said.

We are also learning how the alleged shooter made his way to the Walmart where he killed 22 people soon after allegedly posting an anti-Hispanic, hate-filled screed online.

“He took 10 to 11 hours traveling from Allen, Texas, to El Paso. As soon as he got here, he was lost in the neighborhood. After that he found his way to the Walmart because we understand he was hungry,” says El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen.

The shooter who is in custody and being held without bail, has been unemployed for five months.

He also bought his high-powered rifle legally.

“He cooperated from the beginning. None of this had to be any way coerced from him or threats or anything like that. He volunteered most of the evidence that we are able to utilize at this time,” Chief Allen said.

Daniel Flores, who’s devoted his career to serving those Walmart customers, still cant get his mind around the killer’s apparent motive to target Latinos .

“He was looking for someone that looks like me. That’s like the biggest issue like, it’s like- he was targeting me,” Flores says.

President Trump is set to visit El Paso on Wednesday.

He will also visit Dayton, Ohio, where another mass shooting on Sunday left nine people dead.