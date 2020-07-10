Police: Gunman shoots 2 Texas officers, hits 3rd in holster

RENO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say two law enforcement officers were shot when a suspect accused of threatening others opened fire on them in North Texas.

The Reno police chief says the shooting happened Thursday night after officers responded to a home in Parker County where a man had barricaded himself inside.

A Reno officer who was shot in the arm has non-life-threatening injuries.

A Parker County deputy who was also shot was treated and released from a hospital.

A fire at the home was extinguished early Friday, but the status of the shooter wasn’t immediately known.