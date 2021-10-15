Police identify suspect allegedly involved in shooting, SWAT standoff in south Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Police are asking for help finding a suspect who is wanted after a SWAT standoff in Abilene on Friday.

Police responded to the scene of a shooting in the 600 block of Sycamore Friday morning around 9:30, where witnesses told officers a 29-year-old man shot a 60-year-old man then ran into a nearby residence, according to APD.

The SWAT team responded and tried to make contact with the suspect, identified as Seth Adam Blake, and after several hours, gas was deployed into the house. After “exhausting all other means of communication with Blake,” SWAT entered the residence, but did not find him inside, police say.

Seth Adam Blake is wanted by Abilene police after a long SWAT standoff on Friday.

Blake is wanted for violation of parole and second-degree felony aggravated assault.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to call APD at (325) 673-8331 or Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325) 676-TIPS.

The shooting victim has not been identified. Police say he is currently hospitalized in stable condition.