Police investigate shooting in SW Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are now investigating a Monday evening shooting on the city’s southwest side.

The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. near Dub Wright Boulevard and Texas Avenue on Abilene’s southwest quadrant

Abilene Police Chief Stan Standridge said a gunshot victim was found and taken to Hendrick Medical Center. The condition of the victim was not immediately known but Standridge said he sustained two gunshot wounds.

Neighbors tell KTAB/KRBC they heard several gunshots in the area before police arrived.

Standridge said police investigators were already in the area preparing to serve narcotics and stolen property warrants.

Police said a vehicle was driving in the area, came up close to the area and fired shots.

A description of the vehicle or suspects.was not released.

A total of six people were taken into custody in relation to the warrant pickup. Four people were detained and two were arrested as part of the warrant pickup.

This is a developing story. Stay with BigCountryHomepage.com for the latest.