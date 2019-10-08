Police investigate shooting in SW Abilene

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are now investigating a Monday evening shooting on the city’s southwest side.

The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. near Dub Wright Boulevard and Texas Avenue on Abilene’s southwest quadrant

Abilene Police Chief Stan Standridge said a gunshot victim was found and taken to Hendrick Medical Center. The condition of the victim was not immediately known but Standridge said he sustained two gunshot wounds.

Neighbors tell KTAB/KRBC they heard several gunshots in the area before police arrived.

Standridge said police investigators were already in the area preparing to serve narcotics and stolen property warrants.

Police said a vehicle was driving in the area, came up close to the area and fired shots.

A description of the vehicle or suspects.was not released.

A total of six people were taken into custody in relation to the warrant pickup. Four people were detained and two were arrested as part of the warrant pickup.

This is a developing story. Stay with BigCountryHomepage.com for the latest.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KRBC News