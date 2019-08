HASKELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several law enforcement agencies, including the Haskell County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Rangers, Texas Highway Patrol, and the Haskell Police Department are currently investigating a murder-suicide.

The incident occurred west of Weinert around 6:40 pm Saturday evening.

The victim and suspect have been identified as New Mexico residents, but their names have not yet been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.