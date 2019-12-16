Police looking for missing Austin mom, 2-week-old baby

AUSTIN, Texas (CNN) — Police in Austin are asking for help in solving the disappearance of a mother and her 2-week-old baby girl.

Heidi Broussard, 33, was last seen with her newborn baby after dropping off her son at Cowan Elementary School.

Police believe Broussard returned home with the infant before they both disappeared Thursday morning.

Heidi Broussard is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

The child, Margot Carey, is 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and just 2 weeks old.

If anyone has any information about their disappearance, they are encouraged to call Austin Police at (512) 974-5250.