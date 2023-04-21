SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department informed the public of a missing 11 year old child via a Nixle alert on Friday morning.
According the alert, 11 year old Kryztufur Gill was last seen at the 400 block of Spaulding around 5:45 a.m. on Friday, April 22.
The police department described Gill as a 5’2 white male weighing approximately 70 pounds. SAPD says that Gill was last seen wearing a light blue pull over, black jeans, white tennis shoes and a tie-dye zip up jacket.
The alert also shared that Gill may be with a tan and white pit bull.
Those that have any information on where Gill could be located are asked to contact the police department at (325) 657-4315