SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department informed the public of a missing 11 year old child via a Nixle alert on Friday morning.

Photograph of Kryztufur Gill courtesy San Angelo Police Department

According the alert, 11 year old Kryztufur Gill was last seen at the 400 block of Spaulding around 5:45 a.m. on Friday, April 22.

The police department described Gill as a 5’2 white male weighing approximately 70 pounds. SAPD says that Gill was last seen wearing a light blue pull over, black jeans, white tennis shoes and a tie-dye zip up jacket.

Dog that Kryztufur Gill may be with.

The alert also shared that Gill may be with a tan and white pit bull.

Those that have any information on where Gill could be located are asked to contact the police department at (325) 657-4315