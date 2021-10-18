Police: Man arrested after SWAT standoff is person of interest in killing of man found near Abilene Brush Center

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department says a suspect allegedly involved in a SWAT standoff Friday is a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

According to a news release issued late Monday afternoon, 29-year-old Seth Blake is a person of interest in the homicide of 23-year-old Adrian Esteban Vizzerra, who was found dead near the Abilene Brush Center early Friday morning.

Police say Blake and Vizzera were roommates at the time of the homicide.

Blake was the alleged subject of an hourslong SWAT standoff on Friday in Abilene after reportedly shooting a 60-year-old man and then running into a home near South Sixth and Sycamore Streets.

Police entered the home and did not find Blake inside, but he was later apprehended without incident.

According to police, charges are pending the outcome of the investigation, which remains ongoing.