Police: Man charged with five counts in connection to ‘string of recent robberies’ in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man has been arrested and charged in connection to what police are calling a string of recent robberies across the Key City.

According to a news release issued by the Abilene Police Department (APD), 56-year-old Carlos Smith, of Abilene was arrested and charged with five counts of robbery Wednesday afternoon.

APD says they responded to a robbery call at a convenience store in the 900 block of East South 11th Street just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, but the suspect had already fled.

Smith was later located and taken into custody, and after being interviewed by investigators, was charged with the five counts of robbery.

Police say the charges are in connection to a string of recent robberies across the City of Abilene dating back to early October, the most recent of which occurred on Nov. 7, 8, and 10.

Smith is currently being held in the Taylor County Jail, according to APD.