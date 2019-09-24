Police: Man threatened to ‘shoot all the rich kids at UT’

AUSTIN, Texas (CNN) — A homeless Texas man is under arrest after police say he threatened to shoot all the rich kids at the University of Texas (UT).

Now students are breathing a sigh of relief, knowing Dakota Blakely is off the streets and in jail.

Police arrested Blakley at Dell Seton near UT yesterday for an assault.

While he was being processed, he threatened to shoot UT students.

According to court documents, he repeatedly told a nurse he would come to campus and “shoot all the rich kids at UT” before also threatening the responding officer.

Police were particularly concerned with what was on Blakley’s Facebook page.

His account is littered with white supremacist messages and pictures of him with guns.

Students say these pictures tell them he could have carried out his threats.

Blakley is homeless.

Since the homeless ordinance allowing public sitting, lying, and camping went into effect in July, Safehorns has pushed the city to reconsider their stance.

They released a statement saying in part: “The recent change in the city ordinances has emboldened the criminals as demonstrated several times in the last 24 hours. They present a clear and present danger to students, staff, and faculty in and around the UT campus.”

After threats like Blakley’s, students are hoping the spotlight is turned on mental health resources.

Blakely is charged with making a terrorist threat and assault of emergency services personnel, both third-degree felonies.

He’s being held on a $65,000 bond total.

UT police officials say they’re satisfied with the bond amount, and don’t believe Blakely will be able to pay it.

They also say if he does make bail, he has to wear a GPS monitor, and will not be allowed to be within 200 yards of campus.