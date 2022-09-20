ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A medical incident caused a driver to plow through a building in south Abilene Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at the Edward Jones building on the 4100 block of S Treadaway Blvd around 8:30 a.m.

Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the driver of a pickup truck suffered a medical incident and drove off the road, taking out a fire hydrant before driving through the front of Edward Jones.

Two people who were inside the building were uninjured, as well as the driver, who was transported to the hospital for the medical incident that caused the crash.

No further information has been released.