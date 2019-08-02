Police: Missing 4-year-old girl was given to pimp

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CNN) – Police in North Carolina say a 4-year-old girl is now safe and sound after she disappeared for more than a month.

Aubriana Recinos reunited with her father, Mario Recinos, in Texas Friday.

According to police, the 4-year-old girl had been missing since late May.

Her mother, Carmen Lowe, apparently did not return her to her father’s custody after a visit.

Authorities say Lowe was actually part of a human trafficking operation being investigated by the FBI.

“The child was pretty much given to a pimp, an associate of the pimp or family of the pimp for keeping. It is a ring. It is a human trafficking ring that the FBI was investigating. These individuals had other children as well for other girls were actually working this human trafficking operation,” said Maj. Robert Ramirez, Fayetteville Police.

Lowe was arrested in New Orleans on Thursday

Aubriana was later found in a home in Lewisville, Texas.

She and her father are expected to return to Fayetteville, North Carolina Friday.