Police: Missing Texas 2-year-old could be with Abilene woman

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview Police Department and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are seeking the public’s help for any information to help locate a missing child.

The child, 2-year-old Sasha Smith, may be in the possession of Stephanie Williams out of Abilene in a blue Ford Expedition, according to police.

Williams is considered a person of interest in an interference with child custody offense. For anyone who may have any information on the whereabouts of Sasha, they are urged to call The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.