Police: Odessa man dies after falling out of vehicle

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – A 23-year-old man has died after police say he fell out of a car Monday morning.

Odessa Police say the investigation began around 1:30 a.m. Monday when officers were called to the 2300 block of West 8th Street about a medical call.

While investigating, officers learned that Abraham Montoya had opened a door of the vehicle he was riding in and fell out, according to a release.

Montoya suffered a head injury and was taken to Medical Center Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police say.

The investigation is ongoing and police say no foul play is suspected.

