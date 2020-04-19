Police officer killed, two more injured in active shooter situation in San Marcos

UPDATE 8:40 p.m. Saturday

A San Marcos city council member confirmed to KXAN that a police officer is dead and two other officers were injured Saturday during an active shooter situation in San Marcos.

The alleged shooter is also dead, the city council member confirmed.

UPDATE 7:45 p.m. Saturday

Just before 7:45 p.m., San Marcos police said the area on Hunter Road has been secured, but they did ask for people to avoid the area as they continue to investigate.

Hunter Road from Reimer Avenue to McCarty Road was closed due to the investigation.

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos police urged people to shelter in place in the area of Hunter Road due to an “incident” on Saturday.

Police have since reported the area had been secured.

A Facebook post from the San Marcos Police Department just before 7:15 p.m. said the public needed to avoid the area that is just west of Interstate Highway 35 because the scene had “not been made safe.”

Photos viewers sent in of the scene showed numerous police units lined up in the area.

(Report it: Tina Pennington)