ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A police pursuit of a stolen truck resulted in the apprehension of one man.

Abilene police officers spotted the vehicle at a Denny’s on I-20, where they discovered it was a stolen vehicle. Just after 4:00 p.m. on March 1, the Abilene Police Department began a pursuit of the truck.

The pursuit ended on FM 600 north of Abilene and officers found that the truck was stolen from Abilene. Officials said the pursuit never went over the speed limit and the driver eventually pulled over.

Officers found narcotics in the truck and has one man in custody. Stick with BigCountryHomepage for additional updates.