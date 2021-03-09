Police responding to shots fired call at south Abilene apartment complex

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Police are responding to a shots fired call in Abilene where authorities say one person has been injured.

Officers responded to the call shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Copper Creek Apartments in the 3500 block of Curry Lane in Abilene.

Witnesses report hearing multiple gunshots, possibly as many as 10-12.

Officials at the scene say one person has been injured, but their condition is currently unknown. They were taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.