Police say Texas burglar ate peach pie and fell asleep

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — Three Burkburnett residents were arrested after a house was broken into and numerous items were taken, though one suspect claims all she did was eat a peach pie then fall asleep on the couch.

Vanessa Schraub, 37, Zachary Douglas, 66, and Kenneth Douglas, 53, are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, burglary.

Wichita County deputies were notified by Burkburnett police last Saturday that they were at a home on 9th St. just outside Burkburnett and had a female suspect detained.

Deputies said that suspect, Vanessa Schraub, admitted going into the house the night before but said she hadn’t taken anything out after eating a peach pie and falling asleep on the couch.

They found items taken from the house in a cart in the driveway and other things piled on the back porch.

Items missing were identified as a riding lawn mower, a chainsaw and a pressure washer.

Deputies said Schraub told them her boyfriend was Zachary Douglas, who lived on Vaughn Rd., at an address where deputies said they had found previous stolen items.

When they arrived there, they said they found Zachary Douglas sitting on the riding mower, and Kenneth Douglas standing near a trailer with the pressure washer and other items in it.

Deputies said Zachary Douglas admitted taking the mower, pressure washer and other items, including loose change from the home.