Police say missing Texas woman killed; man arrested in death

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say a woman who went missing after going on a date in July was killed and a man has been arrested in her death.

El Paso police said Wednesday that 29-year-old Erika Andrea Gaytan was last heard from July 13 after going to a concert.

Police said the body has not been recovered, but they have enough evidence to charge an El Paso man with her murder.

Gaytan’s family said when she went missing that it was not like her to go off and leave her 7-year-old son behind.