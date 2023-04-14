CROSS PLAINS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for a male suspect in relation to the burglary of a building on the north side of Cross Plains.

Callahan County Chief Deputy Chad Campbell said around 1:30 p.m. April 14, the suspect was placed in custody, but escaped out of the vehicle during the investigation. As of now, police are searching for the suspect but have not released a photo.

The suspect is a white male with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt, light colored pants and dark shoes. He is around 5’10 and 180 pounds.

Campbell said he is unarmed and they do not believe residents are in danger. Officers from the Department of Public Safety (DPS), Cross Plains PD, Callahan County and TDCJ are a part of the search and have used Lake Coleman’s drones and search dogs.

Residents are encouraged to report to police if they see this man and BigCountryHomepage will update as more information is released.