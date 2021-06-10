Police: Texas driver hit 141 mph before killing man in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas have said a man from El Paso, Texas, was arrested on reckless driving and DUI charges after fatally hitting a moped rider last weekend while driving 141 mph near the Strip.

Court records said 33-year-old Andrew James Rodriguez has since posted a $75,000 bond and was released on high-level electronic monitoring.

Police said in a statement that Rodriguez was driving a 2017 Lamborghini Huracan around 11:50 p.m. Saturday when it crashed into the back of the TaoTao moped driven by 58-year-old Walter Richard Anderson.

Anderson died at the scene. Rodriguez’s attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, asked people not to rush to judgment.

