Police: Texas groom robbed bank to pay for wedding ring, venue

GROVETON, Texas (CNN) — A Texas man missed his wedding because police say he robbed a bank to pay for his fiance’s wedding ring and the venue.

Surveillance photos show Heath Bumpous walking into a Groveton bank and demanding money on Friday.

Authorities say he then drove away from the bank and threw his clothes out of the window.

The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office posted about the robbery on Facebook, and that’s when his fiance recognized him.

She convinced Bumpous to turn himself in.

Bumpous told authorities he was supposed to get married the day after the bank robbery.

He’s now facing an aggravated robbery charge.