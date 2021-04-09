Police: Texas infant fatally shot by 3-year-old brother

HOUSTON (AP) — Police believe an infant has been fatally shot by his 3-year-old brother after the older boy got a hold of a gun inside a Houston apartment.

Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge says the infant was shot in his abdomen Friday morning.

Several adults who were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting drove the 8-month-old boy to a hospital, where he later died.

Baimbridge called the shooting a “tragic event.”

She says investigators and prosecutors are still determining if any charges will be filed in the case.