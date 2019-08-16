Police: Threats of violence at Abilene Walmarts ‘not credible’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police say threats of violence at Abilene’s Walmarts are not credible.
A press release says police have, “received no specific, credible information related to threats of violence.”
This release is in response to “false social media talk”, including posts that warn people to avoid the Walmarts this weekend due to the possibility of a mass shooting.
Similar social media rumors have been made regarding shootings at Walmarts in cities across Texas following a mass shooting at Walmart in El Paso earlier this month.
Police want anyone who hears or sees threats of this nature to report them and any other suspicious behavior to law enforcement.
Just call the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331.