Police: Threats of violence at Abilene Walmarts ‘not credible’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police say threats of violence at Abilene’s Walmarts are not credible.

A press release says police have, “received no specific, credible information related to threats of violence.”

Threats of violence at Abilene Wal-Marts – not credible. https://t.co/TaWLIATnAp We want to urge citizens that if you see suspicious behavior, report to APD 673-8331 or 911 if its an emergency. — Abilene Police Dept (@abilenepd) August 16, 2019

This release is in response to “false social media talk”, including posts that warn people to avoid the Walmarts this weekend due to the possibility of a mass shooting.

Similar social media rumors have been made regarding shootings at Walmarts in cities across Texas following a mass shooting at Walmart in El Paso earlier this month.

Police want anyone who hears or sees threats of this nature to report them and any other suspicious behavior to law enforcement.

Just call the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331.