New changes for city employees and local businesses

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- “A unique opportunity to combine all of these systems into one dynamic system under one roof,” said Brenda Alexander, director of human resources.

A new HR management system for the city of Abilene is coming next month.

Alexander says the system “Ceridian” will save time and money which is why the council approved the measure unanimously.

Emergency grant relief 9 was discussed again in council chambers – the fund, approved back in April, set aside 3 million dollars to help some businesses – that money generates from local sales tax.

“A half-cent of the sales tax, dollars are dedicated to the efforts of grants and incentive and monies that are then put back into the community for primary job creation as well as retention,” said Misty Mayo, CEO of the Development Corporation of Abilene.

The council voted 5-2 for granting about a sixth of the ERG fund to Petro Smith, a locally-based oil company.

“They are looking with the erg 9 grant for 502,576 dollars to retain one hundred jobs,” said Mayo.

While one hundred jobs will be saved after that vote — many who don’t qualify for this type of relief are still without work like bar staff… Something the council is hoping to change.

“City council respectfully requests the careful measures steps to phase in Texas bars and similar establishments and help restore the jobs and revenue from this industry begin,” said Robert Hanna, city manager.

Hanna presented a letter at Thursday’s City Council meeting asking governor Greg Abbott to grant the council the power to reopen institutions like bars, breweries, and distilleries.

The vote passing unanimously, the letter soon to reach governor Abbott’s desk in the state capitol.