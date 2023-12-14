WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Lawmakers posthumously honored Baseball Hall of Famer Larry Doby with the Congressional Gold Medal on Wednesday afternoon. His son, Larry Doby Jr., accepted the medal on his behalf.

“He’s normally recognized only for what he did on the field, but this kind of says he was a pretty good guy off the field, and he helped advance his country and he would be extremely proud and humbled by this honor,” Doby Jr. said during the ceremony.

Doby was the first Black player in the American League and the second Black player to break baseball’s color barrier. He made his debut with the Cleveland Indians and was a seven-time All-Star.

“Larry Doby endured because of his unshakeable courage, because of his incredible character,” Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) said.

The ceremony was held on what would’ve been Doby’s 100th birthday. He died on June 18, 2003, at 79 years old.

The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest civilian award that is given in the United States.