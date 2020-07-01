Democrats back $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill, Republicans suggest alternative plans

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — House Democrats have pushed a massive infrastructure bill.

“We have to invest in our infrastructure,” Pennsylvania Rep. Matt Cartwright said.

Cartwright says the $1.5 trillion in the Moving Forward Act will rebuild America’s roadways, bridges, and expand broadband in rural areas.

“We have to reinvest in ourselves and in our economy. These are the things that enable our manufacturers to ship their products around the world. These are the things that keep our economy moving,” Cartwright said.

The bill also provides funds for repairs in the nation’s schools, which Pennsylvania Rep. Dwight Evans says is overdue.

“If you’re talking about upgrading our education system or change your education system, the physical facility has a lot to do with it,” Evans said.

But some Republicans are critical of this bill and say it’s a Democratic wish list, without enough public input.

“The projects will be selected largely by government,” Pennsylvania Rep. Dan Meuser said.

Meuser brought his own bill to the table, which would rely on private investment.

“It would be privately-managed, privately run, regulated by the [feds], it would be a government-sponsored enterprise,” Meuser said.

But Evans says the problems are too big to be handled privately.

“Those roads, those bridges, with all the due respect are not going to be addressed by any private company,” Evans said.



The president is outspoken against the House bill but Evans and Cartwright say they expect to work with the Senate to find the right solution.

Latest Posts: