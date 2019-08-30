Electric bikes could soon come to national parks, per new Trump order

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) -- President Trump officially launched the U.S Space Command on Thursday. Military leaders said it will help defend the U.S. and our allies from space by using missile warning technology and other resources.

With the president looking on, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper signed the documents to launch the U.S. Space Command during a ceremony in the Rose Garden.

“Space Comm will ensure that America's dominance in space is never questioned or threatened,” Trump said.

The renewed focus on space comes after a 17-year hiatus following the September 11th attacks terrorists attacks. Military leaders said the next major conflict may be won or lost in space.

Esper said this will help equip our nation for a fight in the next frontier.

“We must apply the necessary focus, energy and resources to the task in that is exactly what space command will do,” Esper said.