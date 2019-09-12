FULL VIDEO: Brown County press conference reveals more money for deputies, volunteer fire departments

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Newly elected Judge Paul Lilly held a press conference Thursday morning to fulfill a campaign promise by outlining his plan of action for the future of Brown County.



He was joined in his office by Brown County Sheriff Vance Hill, Coordinator of Grants and Governmental Affairs Robert Contrearas and Chief of Emergency Management David Creed as they discussed everything from the budget to a possible Veterans Court for the County.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office will also be adding two new deputies to help with the current long response time, and one of the new deputies will be specifically tasked with overseeing environmental issues like the removal of junk cars on the side of the road.



All patrol deputies will be receiving a $4,000 a year raise. Volunteer fire departments will be seeing more money as well, getting their funds doubled to nearly $20,000 for each department.

For a recap of everything discussed in the press conference watch the video attached to this article.

