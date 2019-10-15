Study: Democrats, Republicans have spent millions on impeachment ads

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — In the weeks after Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement of an impeachment inquiry, some serious cash has been spent on political advertising.

Advertising Analytics – a company that tracks political advertisement spending – says that in the two weeks following Pelosi’s announcement, the Republican National Committee and the Trump 2020 Campaign spent more than $6 million on political ads attacking the Democrats and the impeachment process.

“Since this baseless impeachment crusade against Donald Trump, we’ve put $10 million directly into counter-attacks against this movement,” Republican National Committee spokeswoman Liz Harrington said. “$2.3 million of that is directly from the RNC.”

Harrington said this is the RNC’s first ad buy in eight years, and though they’re spending money, they’re also making more.

“We’ve raised over $15 million just in the first 48 hours, along with the Trump Campaign,” Harrington said.

Democrats and their progressive allies say other than raising money, the ads will provide little political benefit for Republicans.

“If you look at the polling right now the country is moving toward impeachment even among Republicans,” EVP of Communications and Strategy for the Center for American Progress Action Fund Daniella Gibbs Leger said.

“I don’t think you’ll see Democrats turning this into a political process like Republicans are because to them it’s not about politics, it’s about the health of our democracy, it’s about protecting our constitution,” she added.

Advertising Analytics found the Democrats have spent more than $1 million in ads focused solely on the impeachment inquiry and protecting candidates in vulnerable districts.