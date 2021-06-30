Surfside condo collapse: Rep. Kathy Castor thanks first responders ahead of Biden visit

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As the devastating search for survivors of the Surfside condo collapse continues in South Florida, help is coming in from across the state.

“We’re grateful to the first responders,” Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., said Wednesday.

Castor said some of those first responders are from her district in Tampa Bay. She said it’s not just a state effort now.

“I’m really grateful to President Biden and the administration for making sure all resources are available to help in this horrendous tragedy,” Castor added.

President Joe Biden is set to visit Surfside Thursday, one week after the collapse. He’s expected to meet with families impacted by the tragedy.

The Environmental Protection Agency is warning that particles from the collapse could be toxic to those on ground, and could cause long term health issues like those suffered by 9/11 first responders.

EPA Administrator Michael Reagan said that’s an issue his agency is working on.

“To provide the latest and best information so that those on the ground can govern themselves in a safe way,” Reagan explained.

He added that he isn’t ready to blame climate change for the collapse.

“I don’t know if we have enough information at this point,” he said.

But Castor, a lead on climate change in Congress, said it’s a growing concern.

“We have a lot of work to do,” she said. “We’ve got to be cognizant rising sea levels, of the subsistence of the earth and protecting our natural resources that often buffer from these extreme events.”

The cause of the collapse is still unknown.