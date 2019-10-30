Texan, Angelo State graduate receives highest U.S. Army honor

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — President Donald Trump will award the nation’s highest award for valor to U.S. Army Master Sgt. Matthew Williams, a graduate of Angelo State University and native Texan.

Williams is being honored for risking his life and saving four wounded special forces soldiers during a 2008 joint raid with U.S. troops and Afghan commandos.

Texas Republican Congressman Mike Conaway says Williams receiving this award is special. It’s rare for a medal of honor recipient to be an active duty soldier.

“I think his responsibilities may get a little different than what they were before,” says Conway. “Generals will have to salute him, which will be a little odd for him as a Master Sergeant.”

According to the U.S. Army, all officers and enlisted service members are encouraged to salute a medal of honor recipient — regardless of the recipient’s rank.

Brian May, President of Angelo State University, Williams’ alma mater says Williams is a role model and a hero.

“He represents what we all aspire to be,” says May.

