ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It is well known that Abilene residents are not the biggest fans of our streets. If you could choose, what street would you want to have fixed?

Abilene City Council will soon be choosing from the list below to determine street maintenance projects funded by the Development Corporation of Abilene (DCOA) for the next year. This list is ranked by city staff, and at the top of the list is Rebecca Lane, which houses quite a few small businesses local to Abilene.

Local entrepreneur, Leslie Bivens, with Life of Pie Abilene, told KTAB/KRBC the street in front of the strip where her business sits can be dangerous.

“All of the sudden, you come on top of a pothole, and you swerve really hard, and I’ve seen multiple, multiple accidents on this road, unfortunately,” Bivens revealed.

While Bivens said she’s loved the growth in this location, she and her customers have some complaints about the road, “Mainly just the potholes.”

Even though she wants the roads to be fixed, Bivens said she knows construction could interfere with her business as well.

However, this road is at the top of the list of potential street projects that will be presented to the Abilene City Council. The council would then choose which street or streets to work on in 2024.

This list is only comprised of potential projects that will be funded by the DCOA, using a remaining $1 million balance left from an $8 million budget that was given to the city in 2019.

“This money for qualifiable infrastructure and for roadway improvements that the DCOA is able to earmark for the city to utilize for upgrades to the roadways is absolutely critical to local companies,” said CEO of the DCOA, Misty Mayo.

The DCOA said it partners with the city on infrastructure that keeps existing businesses and brings in new ones, which includes smoother roads.

“We exist to help build a future Abilene, and infrastructure is such a critical component of that,” Mayo explained.

On the same note of building a future Abilene, Mayo said the DCOA is in the process of committing another $10 million for roadway repairs for the next five years.

“The roadways have to be major contributors for the types of business that the DCOA focuses on,” Mayo explains.

Here are some street projects the DCOA has funded in the past: Ridgemont Drive (2019)

Turner Plaza, John Knox, and Rolling Green drives (2020)

Cedar Run Road (2020)

Curry Lane (2020)

Portions of Pine and North 18th streets (2021)

Southwest Drive (2021)

East North 10th Street, from Almond Street to Loop 322 (2022)

South 27th Street from Barrow Street to Danville Drive (2023)

Part of the DCOA’s developmental mission is maintaining roads that aren’t as bad, like South 14th Street, which is at the bottom of the list. This street passes by another Abilene business, Sign Tex.

Sign Tex’s owner, Wes Roberts, told KTAB/KRBC even though there is only one pothole beside their building that trailers always hit, he still said this road isn’t that bad, it just, as he puts it, “I think at some point, it needs some love.”

This list was brought up at the Street Maintenance Advisory and Appeals Board meeting about three weeks earlier on June 15, and it is currently unknown when it will be presented to city council.

Mayo added; the Abilene City Council will consider the DCOA’s budget for 2024 during the second meeting of July, and once it is approved, the $10 million going towards street projects for the next five years will officially be committed.