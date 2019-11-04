Popeye’s Chicken Sandwich makes triumphant return

It’s back! That’s right, the wildly popular Popeye’s Chicken Sandwich that became part internet sensation and part urban folklore after thousands of excited eaters couldn’t find a restaurant that had the sandwich in stock earlier this summer has returned to restaurants nationwide.

The Popeye’s Chicken Sandwich is making its return to the fast-food chain on National Sandwich Day, which falls on a Sunday. Competitor Chick-fil-A has struggled to match the marketing frenzy, even being jabbed by Popeye’s for not being open on Sunday – which is the day of the sandwich’s return.

In an e-mail to Chick-fil-A loyalty members earlier this week, the Georgia-based fast-food-chain apparently forgot they were closed on Sunday.

“Calling all sandwich lovers,” the email said. “Some prefer it grilled, others fancy the original. No matter which Chick-fil-A sandwich you love, order yours on November 3 for National Sandwich Day.”

Nov. 3, though, was a Sunday this year.

Another email followed Thursday with the subject, “Well … this is awkward.” The company says it was excited about National Sandwich Day and didn’t realize it falls on Sunday.

By early Sunday morning, the Popeye’s sandwich was already trending on Twitter, with some fans lamenting they had to wait an extra hour for the in-demand sandwich thanks to the end of Daylight Savings Time.

Some Twitter users even reported long lines forming as early as 9 a.m.

Thanks to the chicken sandwich, Popeye’s has seen an incredible increase in sales resulting in hiring an additional 400 employees nationwide to keep up with the demand, the Associated Press reported earlier this month.

