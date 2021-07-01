Popular cardio class has Abilene seniors drumming for the beats of their own hearts

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Rose Park Senior Center has some familiar sounds returning to the building, including that of their drumming cardio class.

The class started two years ago but had to shut down due to COVID-19.

“We were locked in, we’re ready to do whatever comes along,” said Cruz Jimenez, class participant.

Jimenez, a cancer survivor, says this class helped her get through a difficult time.

“I used to pay to go do exercise, but now I just scan my card, and silver sticker takes care of me,” said Jimenez.

Dede Schmitt, who tried the class for the first time, says she prefers instructed workout classes.

“It’s so much fun and it is a lot of energy that you use,” said Schmitt.

“It’s been a huge success,” said Julie Cavazos, recreation specialist for the senior center. “They tell me how much fun that I bring to them, but the truth is, they do more for me, just seeing them happy, it gets me going. It’s kind of a domino effect.”

The women say the best part is making new friends and being together.

The center is looking at adding more classes, since it has become so popular.

For information, click the link.