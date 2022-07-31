UPDATE: The portion of Hwy 36 that was closed due to a wildfire in Callahan County has been reopened.

Original article below:

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A portion of Highway 36 has been closed due to a wildfire in Callahan County.

The highway is currently closed from US 283 eastbound to Cross Plains.

“The traveling public will need to use an alternate route until SH 36 is reopened. Continue to follow our social media platforms for updates,” the Texas Department of Transportation says.

Texas A&M Forest Service officials report the Warpath Fire has burned 200 acres in the area and is currently 0% contained.

Fire was on both sides of the road, according to the Rising Star Fire Department.

They provided assistance in fighting the flames along with crews from Eula, Baird, Clyde, and Cross Plains.

No further information has been released.

