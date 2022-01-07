Portion of I-20 closed in Nolan County through weekend

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A traffic accident in Nolan County has caused a portion of I-20 to close in both directions through the weekend.

Early Friday morning, a semi-truck crashed into the Robert Lee Street Underpass near mile marker 243, damaging the columns supporting the bridge, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT says both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-20 will be closed at mile marker 243 through Sunday, January 9, while an emergency contractor works on repairs.

“The traveling public has been diverted to the frontage roads and may re-enter IH 20 past the crash site,” a press release explains.

Motorists are encouraged to make alternate travel plans.