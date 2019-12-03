3-year-old calls 911, saves grandma who collapsed

BLUFFDALE, Utah (KSL) — A 3-year-old girl from Bluffdale, Utah is being called a hero after helping to save her grandmother’s life by calling 911.

Little Sawyer Poole’s grandmother suddenly fell ill due to pneumonia and dehydration and passed out in the upstairs bathroom.

Sawyer was the only one home to help.

Sawyer’s mother, Alisha Poole, said she’s very proud of her daughter and grateful they had taught her a little about 911 and what to do in emergencies.

“I was shocked and I was panicked, but I’m glad she knew what to do. She was brave to do that,” Poole said. “We thought something like this would never happen in a million years but it did, and it’s real and it does happen. In a blink of an eye [my mom] could have been gone and we are really happy she is still here.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/37XIgO3

Latest Posts: