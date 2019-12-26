Abilene 5-year-old’s Christmas wish is to bring joy singing Christmas Carols

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage) – Everyone wants something for Christmas, but for 5-year-old Sullivan Harrell, singing Christmas Carols is a priority.

The Christmas Carol enthusiast decided that all he wanted was to spread joy to his community to celebrate baby Jesus. “I just wanted to make people happy with my Christmas songs, so I wanted to do this,” said Sullivan, who goes by “Sully.”

With the help of a family friend, they were able to trace their route using the NextDoor app.

While it may seem unusual, Sully’s parents were not surprised. “Well he’s a really kindhearted kid and he’s always thinking of other people, and his brother and his sister, so this is not out of character for him,” said Steve Harrell, Sully’s father.

The neighbors reacted as expected.

“It’s awesome, for them to come it just made me feel warm and fuzzy,” said Kenzie Pearce, one of the Harrells’ neighbors.