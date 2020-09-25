89-year-old pizza delivery man gets $12,000 from Tik Tok fans

(KSL/ NBC NEWS) – An 89-year old man in Roy, Utah is “Tik Tok famous” after a family gives him a big tip for pizza delivery.
There’s plenty of places to get pizza, but for Carlos Valdez and his family, they choose Papa John’s. But’s it’s not just for the pizza.
The Valdezes say it’s because of their pizza delivery man Derlin Newey. They say Newey is so kind.
He even lets them record his deliveries for their Tik Tok videos, which has become pretty popular with their 53,000 fans.
It’s so popular, fans and the Valdezes raised $12,000 to give Newey a big delivery tip.
“How do I ever say thank you? I don’t know what to say,” Newey said.
