A grandma’s extreme weight loss and fitness transformation

(FOX NEWS) — One grandma turned fitness guru is inspiring tens of thousands with her dramatic weight loss transformation.

Joan Macdonald from Ontario, Canada is one of Instagram’s latest fitness stars.

Frustrated with her weight, the 73-year-old says she asked her daughter for some help back in 2017.

Macdonald’s daughter taught her how to track her exercise and eating habits on her i-phone and the rest was history.

She started hitting the gym four times a week and improved her diet sharing her health journey online along the way.

Macdonald lost over 55 pounds in a year while gaining over 80,000 followers on Instagram.

She says the changes she’s made have helped give her better self-esteem and a higher quality of life.