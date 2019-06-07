Abilene bursting at the seams with events this weekend

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – If you are looking for something to do this weekend, then Abilene has you covered.

From bull riding to quilting, there’s sure to be something for everyone.

The following events, along with others, will contribute more than $3 million into Abilene’s economy.

—

CHILDREN’S ART & LITERACY FESTIVAL (CALF)

Annual event spotlighting children’s art and literacy, celebrating illustrator Peter Brown

Click here for the daily schedule.

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL RODEO STATE FINALS

State finals for the Texas High School Rodeo Association

Click here for the daily schedule.

THE TEXAS SLAM

Tennis level 3 National tournament and Tier 1 Texas tournament

Click here for the daily schedule

ABILENE QUILT SHOW

25th Annual quilt show



Click here for more information.

PARADE OF HOMES

Not your ordinary parade

Click here for more information.