Abilene bursting at the seams with events this weekend

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – If you are looking for something to do this weekend, then Abilene has you covered.
From bull riding to quilting, there’s sure to be something for everyone.
The following events, along with others, will contribute more than $3 million into Abilene’s economy.
—
CHILDREN’S ART & LITERACY FESTIVAL (CALF)
Annual event spotlighting children’s art and literacy, celebrating illustrator Peter Brown
Click here for the daily schedule.
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL RODEO STATE FINALS
State finals for the Texas High School Rodeo Association
Click here for the daily schedule.
THE TEXAS SLAM
Tennis level 3 National tournament and Tier 1 Texas tournament
Click here for the daily schedule
ABILENE QUILT SHOW
25th Annual quilt show
Click here for more information.
PARADE OF HOMES
Not your ordinary parade
Click here for more information.