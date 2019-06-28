Abilene City Manager receives statewide mentoring award

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna was honored with a statewide mentoring award on Friday.

Hanna received the award at the Texas City Manager’s Association Conference in Fort Worth.

The award is given each year at the conference in memory of Gary Gwyn, a well respected Texas municipal leader who died in 2004.

Hanna received the award because of his noted mentorship of other young municipal leaders.

Hanna receiving the mentorship award on Friday

Hanna became Abilene’s City Manager in April 2015.

He has worked as a city administrator in many other Texas cities, including Denison, Weatherford, Hudson Oaks and Denton.

Hanna was born and raised in Fort Worth.

As City Manager, Hanna acts as Abilene’s Chief Executive Officer of the government. His job includes handling the daily operations and the long range development of the city.