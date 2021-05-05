Abilene Gives 2021 raises record $1.9 million for nonprofits

$1.9 million raised for Abilene Gives 2021

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Gives, the 24-hour day of giving for local nonprofits raised a record $1.9 million in 2021.

This was the fifth year for the event. The Community Foundation of Abilene hosts the event annually.

In 2021, the campaign saw $1,948,512 raised from 4,256 donors for 140 organizations.

Camp Able of Buffalo Gap was the organization that raised the most, with $112,000.

Throughout the day, nonprofits competed in competitions to receieve additional prize money.

The 2022 event is set for May 3.

