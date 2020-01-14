Abilene man trying to get his LEGO creation on store shelves

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – We all remember sitting on the floor spending hours turning our ideas into reality with a set of LEGOs.

As we get older, however, most of us worry more about stepping on these building blocks more than building them up.

David Garretson though doesn’t fall into this category because his LEGOs aren’t scattered on the floor.

“One of my first ones was a star wars one which was a tie fighter, that was in 1999,” said Garretson.

Garretson keeps his childhood memories displayed on hist desk, serving as a reminder that there’s a creator in all of us.

“I did a little Lego gingerbread house and I also did his camping store,” said Garretson.

Garretson’s latest project is a replica of a house used in the HGTV show “Fixer Upper.” So where did he start? Well just like any other LEGO set, one brick at a time.

“That’s when I came up with building a house that could be not in great shape then you could do a second build with it of taking it apart and then fix it up,” said Garretson. “It’s kind of like building three different LEGO sets in a way.”

Garretson finished the design in just a couple of months and is no hoping to get it from the screen into stores, all part of a program called LEGO Ideas, which allows everyday people to enter a design in hopes that LEGO will create a set from it.

“It just allows people to be more creative than they ever have before,” said Garretson.

LEGO will chose about four or five ideas to go into production.

In order to win, Garretson needs about 10,000 people who “support” or think this idea would be great as a set.

To show Garretson support, all you have to do is click support on his page the LEGO Ideas website.